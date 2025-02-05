Pakistan exhibition showcases ‘timeless beauty of Türkiye’

A photo exhibition, capturing the timeless beauty of Türkiye, was organized in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, organizers said on Tuesday.

Organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, the country’s leading cultural hub, the four-day exhibition showcases the work of renowned Turkish photographer Resul Celik.

Inaugurated by Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu and Secretary of the Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, along with Celik, on Monday, the event will continue till Feb. 6.

The exhibition has been visited by a large number of art lovers, including Sri Lanka’s Consul General Jagath Abeywarna, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute Halil Toker, principal of Arts Council Central Institute of Arts and Craft Shahid Rasam, and Member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar.

Celik showcased 40 pieces of his artwork, which captures the cultural and natural beauty of various Turkish cities, including landscape, portrait, and historical places.

One of the most prominent images featured in the exhibition was the tomb of Ertugrul Ghazi, warrior and father of Osman, who laid the foundations of the Ottoman Empire.

Addressing the ceremony, Turkish Consul General Toker said the exhibition offers a “true” representation of Türkiye’s landscapes, from its magnificent mountains to rivers and iconic minarets.

Rasam, in his remarks, highlighted the beauty of the images, stating that the exhibition would serve as a memorable experience, fostering cultural ties between the two countries.

Member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar praised Celik for showcasing his work not only in Pakistan but around the world, saying it was impossible to fully describe the beauty of his photographs in words.

Celik, for his part, thanked the arts council and visitors for their support in making the exhibition a success.

He has previously held exhibitions in major cities worldwide, including Istanbul, Ankara, New York, Washington, Paris, and Zurich.