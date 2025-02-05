Layyah police arrest four for scamming vulnerable citizens

In a decisive operation against financial fraud, Layyah police have arrested four suspects accused of deceiving vulnerable citizens under the pretense of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

Acting on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem, law enforcement officials apprehended the culprits red-handed, recovering fraudulent devices, mobile phones, and other illicit tools used in the scam.

The operation, conducted by Chowk Azam Police, took place at a BISP center located at Boys Degree College, Chowk Azam, where the suspects were reportedly stealing between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 from the accounts of impoverished women. Among those arrested was Zaheer, who was working as an agent, while Aqib Saeed and his accomplice Waseem were using a private bank’s connect device to facilitate the fraudulent transactions.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem issued a strong warning, emphasizing that no leniency will be shown to individuals who exploit the most vulnerable members of society. He assured that the suspects would be prosecuted under cybercrime laws, ensuring strict legal action against them.