World must uphold Kashmiris right to self-determination, says Ibrahim Murad

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Ibrahim Hasan Murad Chairman of UMT Board of Governors\ILM Trust and President UMT reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Kashmir in their struggle for justice and self-determination. Murad emphasized the urgent need for global solidarity with Kashmiris, whose fundamental rights continue to be suppressed under Indian occupation.

Former Minister Ibrahim Murad stated that Kashmir Solidarity Day is not only a reminder of the ongoing suffering of Kashmiris but also an opportunity for us to stand united in support of their rightful aspirations for peace, justice, and independence. He said that the people of Kashmir continue to endure immense hardships under occupation and it is our duty, as part of the global community, to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

Murad called on the international community, including human rights organizations, the Muslim Ummah, and global powers to take decisive action against this grave injustice and play a proactive role in finding a sustainable and peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the oppression faced by the Kashmiri people, he stressed.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad urged youth to actively engage on global platforms, raising awareness of the ongoing atrocities. He emphasized that the young generation must utilize every opportunity to shed light on the harsh realities faced by Kashmiris. He also expressed his solidarity with the families who have lost loved ones in the conflict, offering heartfelt condolences and reaffirming that their sacrifices will not be forgotten.