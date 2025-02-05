Army chief warns India against any misadventure

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir presided over the 267th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, where key national security issues were discussed.

General Munir addressed provocative statements made by Indian military leaders, calling them irresponsible and destabilising for the region. “Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

“These hollow statements from the Indian military reflect their growing frustration and are meant to divert attention from their internal issues and human rights violations. Any misadventure against Pakistan will be met with the full force of the state, InshaAllah.”

The forum expressed grave concern over the ongoing use of Afghan soil by militant groups for terrorism against Pakistan, urging the Afghan interim government to take concrete actions against these groups.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conference began with a solemn tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens in the pursuit of peace and stability.

The forum conducted an in-depth review of regional and internal security concerns, addressing a broad range of threats.

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary was a focal point of discussion, with the forum strongly condemning ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the forum reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for their right to self-determination, as outlined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“We remain steadfast in supporting the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their rights,” the forum stated. It also highlighted the need for greater international engagement to address these issues.

The forum also focused on the socio-economic development of Balochistan, emphasising the need for people-centric initiatives to counter externally driven narratives of exclusion.

“No one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan,” the statement read, stressing that foreign-sponsored proxies attempting to radicalise the youth would be decisively thwarted.

General Munir commended the operational preparedness of all formations, underlining the importance of continued mission-oriented training, military cooperation, and joint exercises, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts.

Concluding the conference, the COAS reaffirmed the military’s commitment to addressing the challenges facing the nation, with the support of the Pakistani people. “We will fulfil our constitutional responsibilities with the steadfast support of our people, InshaAllah,” he said.