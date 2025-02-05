Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

President Asif Ali Zardari has said that Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He said we will continue to extend our full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Asif Ali Zardari said, “The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest unresolved international disputes as India continues to occupy large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the local people. The situation took a turn for the worse, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which are aimed at transforming Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land. Today, India is making efforts to consolidate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) through a series of administrative, judicial and legislative measures. However, these actions cannot suppress the Kashmiri people’s indomitable desire for self-determination.”

“Over the last 78 years, Kashmiris have rendered countless sacrifices to exercise their democratic right to determine their own future. On this day, I pay rich tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of state terrorism and oppression. The human rights situation in IIOJK is grim as India is denying the Kashmiris their fundamental rights and freedoms and subjecting them to severe state repression and violence,” he said.

“The people of IIOJK are living in an environment of fear and intimidation and the true representatives of the Kashmiri people remain incarcerated. The Indian security forces use excessive force to brutally victimise political activists and human rights defenders. Media has been silenced through coercion. However, no amount of oppression can dent the determination of the Kashmiris and undermine their legitimate struggle,” he said.

He said, “This day reminds the international community of its responsibility towards the oppressed Kashmiri people. The United Nations must honour the commitments it had made 77 years ago and support the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination.”

President Zardari said, “Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We will continue to extend our full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Every year, on 5th February, the people of Pakistan reaffirm solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. On this day, we renew our unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Separately, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will continue to offer its unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiri people till realization of their right to self-determination.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day observed every year on February 05, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a resolution that stresses the legal right of people to decide their own destiny.” Regrettably, the Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right, notwithstanding the passage of last seventy-eight years, he added.

He said, “Today, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains one of the most-militarized zones in the world. Kashmiris are living in an environment of fear and intimidation. Political activists and human rights defenders face prolonged detention and confiscation of properties.” The political parties, representing the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people, have been banned. The intent of these oppressive measures is to crush dissent, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that India is also taking steps to consolidate its illegal occupation of the IIOJK. Following its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, India’s efforts have been aimed at engineering demographic and political changes so that the Kashmiris transform into a disempowered community in their own land, he added.

He said the recent developments in the Middle East amply show that the long-standing disputes should not be allowed to fester. He said a lasting peace cannot be achieved by suppressing the genuine aspirations of the local people. In the interest of durable peace in South Asia, the international community should urge India to allow the Kashmiri people to freely determine their own future.

He said, “I wish to reiterate that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain a key pillar of our foreign policy. Pakistan will continue to offer its unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif concluded, saying “I also avail myself of this opportunity to salute the resolve and courage of the valiant Kashmiri people, who continue to render innumerable sacrifices in their struggle to achieve their fundamental rights and freedoms.”

It is noteworthy here that the government and people of Pakistan annually observe the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to renew their steadfast support to the Kashmiri people’s just and legitimate struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.