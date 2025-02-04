Sustainable Tourism Forum 2025 Drives Green Growth & Investment

Karachi, Pakistan – January 30th and 31st, 2025: Asma Chishty, Founder and CEO of Destinations Media, has been appointed as the official advisor to the Sustainable Tourism Forum (STF) organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD)—an affiliate of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) representing the private sector of 57 member countries.

Destinations Media was also honored with the prestigious title of “Strategic Partner” alongside Green Tourism and TDCP, reinforcing its commitment to promoting sustainable tourism. The forum, held on January 30-31, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi, served as a platform for global industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss the future of sustainable tourism in the region.

The event opened with welcoming remarks from H.E. Mr. Yousef Hasan Khalawi, Secretary General of ICCD, followed by key addresses from H.E. Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of FPCCI, and a message was also delivered on behalf of the OIC General Secretariat. The keynote speech was delivered by Mr. Gholam Hussain Mozaffari, Governor of Khorasan Razavi, Iran, setting the stage for insightful discussions.

The first day featured two pivotal panel discussions. The CEO Insights panel explored opportunities for private-sector investment in sustainable tourism, with esteemed speakers including Ms. Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, Former Turkish Minister of Family & Social Services, and CEOs from Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Hashoo Group, PTDC, and Turkish Cyprus Chamber of Commerce. The Green Features panel focused on sustainable financing, featuring experts from SBP, Al Baraka Bank, Borobudur Tourism Authority (Indonesia), and UAE-based hospitality leaders.

One of the day’s key highlights was the official launch of the Destinations App by Asma Chishty, CEO of Destinations Media. She provided attendees with an in-depth walkthrough of this innovative platform, designed to serve as a digital tour guide for both locals and international visitors. As the first of its kind in Pakistan, the app promises to revolutionize the way people explore the country.

Towards the end was a workshop on the Benefits of Sustainable Tourism for Local Communities, led by Dr. Nisha Abu Bakar (World Women Tourism, Singapore) and Ms. Marina LeGree (Ascend USA). The day concluded with a roundtable discussion on investment opportunities, featuring government officials from Turkey, Pakistan’s Balochistan & KPK provinces, and Gwadar Development Authority. A grand dinner was organised at the Frere Hall for all the international delegates followed by a performance by Mai Dhai.

The second day explored the role of airlines in promoting sustainable tourism, with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), FPCCI, and Aero Engine Craft contributing to the discussion. Another key session focused on role models and successful ventures in tourism, featuring insights from Iran’s Cultural Heritage Department, the Walled City of Lahore Authority, Green Tourism Pakistan, and various provincial tourism bodies.

Global tourism standards and sustainability were further addressed through expert-led discussions on Halal Tourism, Carbon Trading in the Forestry Sector, and Sustainable Education. A final digital transformation workshop was led by Asma Chishty engaging with Mohammad Ali Ibrahim (Hashoo Group).

The conference concluded with an engaging roundtable on Business Tourism as a Tool for Promoting Sustainable Tourism, featuring industry leaders from the World Bank, Karachi Chamber of Commerce, and leading private-sector investors.

The STF 2025 was a landmark event in positioning sustainable tourism at the forefront of economic development, fostering regional collaborations, and setting the stage for a greener, more inclusive future for the industry.