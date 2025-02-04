Petition filed in Supreme Court challenging controversial PECA amendments

The Supreme Court has been moved against the ruling coalition’s contentious amendments to the already controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

In a petition filed on Tuesday, Muhammad Qayum Khan urged the apex court to review both the recent amendments and the existing law, citing concerns over their impact on freedom of expression. “In the national interest of peace and stability, it is humbly requested that a full court bench review the amendment and the existing law in light of our fundamental right to express opinions and share information in society,” the plea stated.

The petitioner argued that the amendments are “ultra vires” to the constitutional authority of the legislature and described them as “extremely repugnant to human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the right to free speech.” The plea called for the immediate annulment of the Act to prevent further legal complications and urged a constitutional review of the existing law, enacted by previous governments.

Highlighting global standards of human rights, the petition contended that targeting political opponents through such laws is unacceptable and must be curbed.

This legal challenge follows the ruling coalition’s swift passage of the amendments through both the National Assembly and the Senate, a move heavily criticized by opposition parties, journalists, and media organizations for its lack of consultation and restrictive provisions.

With President Asif Ali Zardari’s assent, the amended PECA law has now come into effect. The changes introduce new definitions, regulatory and investigative bodies, and stricter penalties for disseminating “false” information online.

Under the revised law, the punishment for spreading “fake information” has been lowered to three years in prison, alongside a fine of up to Rs2 million. The amendments also propose the creation of several new bodies, including the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), and the Social Media Protection Tribunal.

Additionally, the amendments allow any individual “aggrieved by fake and false information” to request content removal or blocking, with the authority required to act within 24 hours. Social media platforms may also be mandated to register with the regulatory body and pay prescribed fees.

The changes further propose establishing a Social Media Complaint Council to process grievances and Social Media Protection Tribunals to resolve cases within 90 days, with an appeals process leading to the Supreme Court within 60 days.