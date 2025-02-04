No time for politics: PM urges unity in face of terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasised the need for national cohesion in order to confront terrorism and ensure the prosperity and stability of the country.

“There is no room for political division or politics on national issues,” the premier said while addressing a meeting held on the law and order situation in Balochistan during his special visit to Quetta.

His visit came days after 18 eighteen soldiers were martyred while thwarting an “act of terrorism” in Balochistan, adding that 23 terrorists were killed in subsequent clearance operations.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher in Kalat district.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly innocent civilians.”

It said that security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilised, “who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace”.

However, the ISPR said that 18 soldiers “made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom” during the conduct of operations, adding that sanitisation operations were being conducted and the “perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice”.

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in today’s meeting, the prime minister stressed that the country faced challenges and urged the politicians to show unity for the national cause.

He acknowledged that a new wave of terrorism had emerged in the country and brave soldiers of the security forces were offering their blood to eliminate it. He paid tribute to the martyrs and the families of the martyred soldiers, expressing solidarity with them.

The premier further assured that under the leadership of the army chief and the chief minister of Balochistan, the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan armed forces would continue to work to make the country, especially Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peaceful, which was essential for the country’s development and prosperity.

PM Shehbaz remarked that he found the morale of the troops and officers of law enforcement agencies very high and they were fully committed to protecting the country from enemies.

“In the fight against terrorism, our brave soldiers are offering their blood, these are the great sacrifices that will lead Pakistan to prosperity and success,” he added.

He added that terrorists were enemies of peace, development, and prosperity in Balochistan as they did not want the people of the province to be prosperous, educated, and employed.

He highlighted that through the Youth Program and the Laptop Scheme, students from Balochistan were being empowered, and a special quota was allocated for them in China for advanced agricultural training. Despite terrorism, the journey of development and prosperity in Balochistan would continue, he added.

He reassured that the development of Balochistan remains a top priority for the government, and efforts were being made to improve health, education, and employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz also visited security forces personnel at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) during his daylong visit in Quetta. During his interaction with the injured personnel, he praised their spirit of sacrifice for the country and their unwavering determination to protect the homeland.

“You are all heroes of the nation. The entire nation, including me, is proud of you and your family members who are filled with the spirit of sacrifice. As long as the protection of the nation is entrusted to such brave soldiers, the enemy cannot impose its evil intentions on Pakistan,” he remarked.

The Pakistani armed forces and the Pakistani people stood shoulder to shoulder to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Power Minister Owais Leghari also accompanied the prime minister.