In meeting with PM, PPP calls for implementing ‘power-sharing formula’

In a bid to reduce bitterness between the PPP and PML-N – key ruling coalition partners – the former urged the latter to ensure implementation on the power-sharing formula agreed between the two sides in February, 2024, revealed well-placed sources on Monday.

The development came during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leaders, including Syed Khursheed Shah, Shazia Marri and Aijaz Jakhrani at National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s residence in Lahore on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to congratulate Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who belongs to PPP, on his son’s wedding.

During their interaction with PM Shehbaz, PPP leaders Shah and Jakhrani stressed the need for implementation on the power-sharing formula while Marri raised the issues of Sindh’s water share and the federal government’s plan to construct six canals on the Indus River, insiders said on Monday.

After the general elections on February 8 last year, PPP and PML-N – former arch-rivals – reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government as both parties failed to win enough seats to form the majority government.

Under the power-sharing formula, PPP did not join the PM Shehbaz’s cabinet, however, it accepted top constitutional offices including the presidency.

In addition to this, Senate chairmanship, slots of Balochistan chief minister and National Assembly deputy speaker, governorships of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given to the Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari-led party. And in return, PML-N won PPP’s support in forming governments in Centre and Punjab.

Cracks started emerging between the key coalition partners when PPP accused the PML-N of not taking it on board in the decision-making process.

Last month, the PPP chairman came down hard on the PML-N-led government, saying it was making “unilateral decisions” as if it has two-thirds majority.

“The government is making decisions as if it has a two-thirds majority…policies may prove prudent if they consult with allies,” he had said.

Earlier, PPP spokesperson Marri had claimed that the PML-N-led government in Centre would collapse the day PPP pulls its support. She slammed the federal government for not consulting the PPP on key decisions, including the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority. According to the inside story of the February 2 meeting, PPP and PML-N’s leadership discussed ways to mend ties in details. “Bringing the PPP on board is our top priority,” the sources quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said that that they would resolve the minor political issues through dialogue.