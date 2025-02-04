CJP Afridi welcomes new ‘constitutional’ hirings at IHC

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Monday welcomed the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid opposition from the capital’s legal fraternity, terming the move a “fair chance” for judges from other provinces. President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday approved the transfer of one judge each from the high courts of Lahore, Balochistan and Sindh to the IHC, despite opposition from five IHC judges. They had warned in a letter to top judges that any such move would “violate constitutional procedures and judicial norms”. The CJP’s remarks come as the Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association, and Islamabad District Bar Association observed a strike in the district courts and the IHC today to protest what they called “unconstitutional measures” undermining the judiciary and legal profession. During the oath-taking ceremony of the Press Association of the Supreme Court (PAS), CJP Afridi – while welcoming the transfer of judges – said that the IHC was not part of any area rather it belonged to the entire country. “Judges from other provinces should also get a fair chance,” CJP Afridi said. The CJP said that the issue regarding the transfer of judges should not be confused with the appointment of judges.