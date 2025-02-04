Sindh CM chairs BFCC meeting to redress grievances of industrialists

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Business Facilitation Coordination Committee (BFCC), constituted on the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to redress the grievances of the industrialists, to discuss the issues and find out their solution with mutual consent.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Jam Ikram, Zia Lanjar, Shahid Thahim, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, and SMBR Baqaullah Unar, along with various provincial secretaries from Local Government, Labour, and other departments.

Representatives from the business community included MNA Akhtiar Baig, Arif Habib, Zubair Motiwala, and Chairman Pakistan Business Council Shabbir Deewan. Additionally, President FPCCI Mr Atif Ikram Sheikh, President KCCI Javed Balwani, Chairman ABAD Hassan Bakhshi; President SITE Association of Trade & Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President KATI Junaid Naqi, Chairman APTMA Anwar Azeem, Chairman of APTMA; and others attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah welcomed the industrialists to the Chief Minister’s House and assured them that their issues would be prioritized.

He stated that matters concerning his government would be addressed at the provincial level, while issues requiring federal intervention would be addressed collectively.

The CM Sindh emphasized that this meeting aimed to listen to business concerns and gather suggestions to inform decision-making.

The CM Sindh announced the establishment of a special desk at the Commissioner’s Office to resolve issues related to water, drainage, and encroachments.

Industrialists raised concerns about electricity fluctuations, water shortages, and gas supply problems, stating that industrial production could not increase without resolving these issues.

In response, the CM assured them that he was actively working to address power and gas concerns and mentioned that the Energy Department would engage with K-Electric to arrange special solutions for industrial areas.

Industrialists recommended reducing the 29 local levies, and the CM assured them that the Chief Secretary would review the issue.

He said, “The Chief Secretary and Mayor of Karachi will hold a separate meeting with the leaders of the industrial bodies to find solutions.”

Business leaders expressed their gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for his involvement in addressing industrial concerns.

After listening to the business community leaders, the chief minister decided to form several important committees.

The Industrial Policy Committee led by Provincial Minister Jam Ikram, this committee will include industrialists to develop a provincial industrial policy aimed at attracting investments and facilitating existing industries.

The Energy Committee, chaired by Energy Minister Nasir Shah, will liaise with the federal government to resolve gas and electricity issues, including representation from industrial bodies.

The Security Committee, led by Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, will include representatives from industrial associations and address security concerns in industrial areas.

The Infrastructure Committee chaired by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, will include the Karachi Mayor and industrialists to assess and improve the infrastructure in industrial areas.

Responding to complaints about traffic congestion and transport issues raised by industrialists, the CM established the Transport & Traffic committee under Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to resolve such matters.

Murad Ali Shah invited industrialists to participate in government projects through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). The industrialists expressed their willingness to collaborate, leading the CM to form a committee directly under him [CM] to oversee projects in infrastructure, health, and education.

Addressing issues related to the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) and its members, the CM constituted a committee led by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani to evaluate and improve housing sector facilities. Media Committee was established at the request of industrialists, this committee aims to enhance Karachi’s perception to attract more investment.

The CM Sindh highlighted that he formed these committees under the provincial ministers to facilitate issue resolution at the departmental level, while he would personally handle complex and significant matters.

Additionally, the Sindh Investment Department is working on establishing a One-Window Investment Facilitation System to streamline business processes and attract investments.