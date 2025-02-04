Attractive vehicle plates up for E-auction

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the February e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers. Interested individuals can register through the e-Auction App or Web Portal until March 2, 2025, says a press release issued here on Monday. The e-Auction System facilitates the auction of both motorcycle and car number plates, with details of successful bidders available on the app. This initiative ensures convenience and transparency, allowing citizens to participate in the auction and secure their preferred number plates from the comfort of their homes. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided under the online system. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “The e-Auction System has transformed the process by promoting transparency, eradicating corruption, and dismantling the agent mafia. Citizens can now easily register and participate in online bidding to secure their desired number plates.”