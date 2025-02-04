KP CM announces bounties on miscreants to restore peace in Kurram

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that bounties have been announced on the heads of certain miscreants to eliminate unrest in district Kurram.

Speaking to the media here, Gandapur emphasized that the government has taken serious measures to restore peace in Kurram and will deal with those disrupting stability with an iron hand.

He highlighted that bunkers, which were a major obstacle to peace in Kurram, are being demolished daily. “There are still a few troublemakers, and we have set bounties on them to eradicate the problem,” he added.

The CM also mentioned that tribal jirgas have played a crucial role in resolving disputes.

“The challenges are significant, but we are fully prepared to tackle them. Through jirgas, we have addressed major issues in Kurram, a region where conflicts have surfaced repeatedly over the past 100 years,” he said.

Furthermore, Gandapur confirmed that four major consignments of food rations have already been delivered to Kurram to support the local population.

In a related development, a Jirga held in Islamabad to foster peace in Kurram concluded on a positive note. The gathering, hosted at the residence of former Senator Sajjad Syed Mian, began with a meal for the elders before the formal discussions began.

Mian addressed the attendees, stressing the importance of unity among the elders in the region to facilitate lasting peace. “The people of Kurram are yearning for peace and our collective efforts will help bring it,” he said.

The Jirga focused on critical issues, including the prevention of social media misuse and the establishment of peace in the region. The elders agreed on measures to ensure the protection of each other’s rights and discussed legal actions against individuals spreading hate speech online. The second session of the Jirga, which will involve elders from both sides, is scheduled to take place in Peshawar.

The security situation in Kurram has been tense, with shootings and clashes causing the closure of transportation routes for the past four months, leaving over half a million people trapped in the area. In response, the local Jirga has proposed strict legal action and severe punishments for those found responsible for spreading hateful content on social media.

Implementation on a peace agreement in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues as four more bunkers were demolished on Sunday.

According to administration officials, four bunkers in Khar Kallay and Balishkhel areas of Lower Kurram were blown up with explosives. The district administration claims that 22 bunkers have been destroyed since the signing of a peace agreement between two warring groups early this month.

Officials say there are more than 250 illegally built bunkers in Kurram and teams of district administration, police and Communication and Works Department are involved in the process of demolition. The officials further said that the ongoing operation aims at dismantling bunkers established by both parties involved in the conflict. Meanwhile, the food shortage in Kurram district continues to persist as citizens have urged the government to send at least 500 truckloads of essential supplies to address the crisis.