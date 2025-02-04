President Zardari embarks on state visit to China

President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to undertake a state visit to China from February 4-8 (Tuesday to Saturday), 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the aim to further bolster the Iron Brothers Bond between the two countries.

During the visit, President Asif Zardari will hold detailed meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other high-ranking Chinese officials in Beijing.

The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation; counter-terrorism and security collaboration; the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives, according to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday. The two sides will also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora. At the special invitation of the Chinese government, President Zardari will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China.

President Zardari’s visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting a deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The visit also reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlighting their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.