Pakistan-US enjoying longstanding, broad-based relations: Gilani

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Monday said that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constituted an important element of its foreign policy and both countries have a longstanding and broad-based relationship with the US.

He said that we are desirous to deepen and broaden this relationship and to continue working closely with the US to promote regional and international peace and stability. US Embassy’s Minister Counselor for political affairs Zach Harkenrider called on the Chairman Senate today in Islamabad and exchanged views on matters of bilateral significance.

Chairman Senate also congratulated US President Donald Trump on his victory in the elections. He said that we are desirous of working closely with the new Trump administration to foster a peaceful and secure future that respects the sovereignty and aspirations of all nations.

Chairman Senate observed that our bilateral relationship is on the upward trajectory and it is important to maintain the current positive momentum. The Chairman Senate also expressed the desire to work with the US on diverse areas including climate change, mitigation and adaptation, energy transition, water management, climate-smart agriculture biodiversity and waste management.

He said that US investment in different sectors would be more productive for the Pakistani economy and would help in sustainable economic development. He, however, underscored the need to further increase the trade volume between the two countries. He also encouraged US companies to explore new areas for investment in Pakistan. We are desirous of diversifying our bilateral trade relationship with the US, Chairman Senate said.

The Chairman Senate also acknowledged the importance of high-level visits and recalled that during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2008-2012 fruitful discussions took place. He said that there is a need to further expedite parliamentary and high-level exchanges and promote people-to-people contacts.

Chairman Senate informed that during the recent past, he was able to witness the signing ceremony of an event in which Punjab and California were declared sister states. During the meeting, Chairman Senate also expressed deep sorrow over the recent aircraft crashes in the US acknowledging the tragic loss of lives and extending condolences to the families affected.

Chairman Senate emphasized Pakistan’s role in regional peace including efforts to facilitate stability in Afghanistan and support ongoing dialogue for peace and security in South Asia.