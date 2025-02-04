Trade and Tariffs

While Mexicans are very, very serious and Canadians appear to have misunderstood a plainly written executive order, the White House has little to offer the rest of the world as it grapples with the biggest shocks in recent history. Likely unaware of the implications for the economy, US President Donald Trump did not waste much time after his oath-taking to fire the first shots against “notorious adversaries,” slapping steep tariffs on three of his biggest trade partners. As those countries, in turn, prepare to launch their salvos, cautioning that the tremendous consequences could easily unravel the gains achieved through years of diplomacy, the Trump administration remains unfazed. If his election slogans are to be believed, this trade war is being fueled by issues like the overproduction and import of opiate fentanyl along with illegal border crossings. However, this may simply serve as a pretext for the MAGA movement, as Trump has indicated that he values tariffs for their own sake.

At the heart of this brewing crisis is a paradox: tariffs are presented as a means to protect American jobs and industries but they may inadvertently harm the very consumers they aim to safeguard. Business leaders express concerns about potential price hikes that could affect everything from groceries to vehicles, with middle and lower-income families bearing the brunt of these increases. Inflation is already a pressing issue for many households, and the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imports could exacerbate the ongoing financial strain. Moreover, the interconnectedness of the North American economy cannot be overlooked. Even if the average American does not care much about events beyond their seas, can they truly close their eyes and pretend the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) or the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) do not exist? Aren’t there enough signs to foresee a broader conflict that significantly undermines America’s credibility?

More profoundly, the tariff debate overlooks the underlying structural issues facing American industries. Instead of focusing on punitive measures, policymakers should prioritise meaningful investment in innovation, workforce development, and sustainable practices. If he dares understand the American dream, these are the true levers to ensure long-term economic resilience. *