CIS’s journey of transformation leads to Pakistan’s digital future

In the wake of the financial crisis that nearly brought it to its knees, COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) has emerged as a beacon of resilience and innovation.

Over the last two years, the organization has not only weathered significant financial challenges but has also successfully reinvented itself, becoming a symbol of growth and technological advancement. What was once a company on the brink of collapse has now become a thriving institution, providing essential services that improve the lives of countless Pakistanis.

Two years ago, CIS faced an uncertain future, grappling with severe financial difficulties. The organization was deep in debt, and the jobs of its 250 employees were at risk.

The situation was dire. However, through a combination of strategic planning, effective financial restructuring, and bold leadership, CIS managed to not only eliminate its deficit but also shift towards a financially stable and growth-oriented future.

General Manager of Accounts and Finance, CIS, Mahmud Akhtar talking to the APP said, when Dr. Zakaria took charge, CIS was like a sinking ship, struggling to stay afloat amidst severe financial stress. His leadership brought structure, accountability, and a clear vision that helped us navigate through the crisis.

A pivotal achievement in CIS’s recovery was the expansion and revival of its Tele-health Centers, which had been on the verge of shutting down. These centers have since flourished, growing from 14 to 31 locations across Pakistan.

By offering vital medical consultations in underserved and remote areas, CIS has improved access to healthcare services for thousands of people, especially those who had previously been deprived of basic healthcare.

The Tele-health services, backed by a network of professional doctors from the COMSATS-based Resource Center, now provide consultations in fields such as general medicine, pediatrics, dermatology, and gynecology.

Dr. Nadia Rasheed, consultant & Project Manager, Telehealth said that Telehealth Centres are providing virtual consultations and the expansion of these services is a testament to CIS’s commitment to public welfare and its role in bridging the healthcare divide in Pakistan.

CIS’s financial recovery didn’t stop with healthcare. The organization took a proactive approach to modernize its operations, starting with a significant overhaul of its technological infrastructure.

One of the most notable advancements was the long-overdue modernization of its Data Center. By implementing cutting-edge technology, including virtualization, high-performance cyber protection, and cloud computing capabilities, CIS improved its data processing efficiency while significantly reducing operational costs.

These upgrades also ensured a more reliable and secure service for both public and private sector clients, establishing CIS as a leader in providing high-speed, dependable internet solutions.

“Under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Zakaria, we saw a complete turnaround. His strategic decisions, financial discipline, and ability to bring in new projects not only stabilized the company but also restored employee confidence. Today, CIS is back on its feet, stronger and more resilient than ever.” General Manager of Administration and Human Resources, Abid Shah said.

Further contributing to its recovery, CIS renegotiated key contracts with service providers, ensuring more cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality. These negotiations not only reduced the organization’s liabilities but also helped secure high-quality internet services at competitive rates.

As a result, CIS was able to strengthen its financial footing while continuing to offer superior services to its customers, thus contributing to the overall improvement of Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.