First Mpox patient of 2025 recovers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Health, Ihtesham Ali, Monday informed that the first Mpox patient of 2025 has fully recovered, with all his test results received clear.

In a brief talk with media, he stated that the infected individual has now been declared healthy by the Public Health Reference Lab and has been discharged from the hospital.

According to the health advisor, the patient was brought to the Police Services Hospital from the airport and remained in an isolation ward for ten days.

At present, there is only one active case of Mpox in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and contact tracing has so far not identified any additional infected individuals.