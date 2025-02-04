Army, Rangers to be deployed for Ti-Nation Series matches

The ministry of interior has approved deployment of the Army and Rangers from February 5-10 for security of two matches of Tri-Nation Cricket Series in the city. According to a spokesman for the Punjab home department, during the cricket matches on February 5 and 8 at the Qaddafi Stadium, one company each from the Pakistan Army and Rangers Punjab will be deployed to ensure security. In response to a request from the Punjab police, the Punjab home department had written to the Federal government for additional security arrangements.