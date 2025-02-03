Dur-e-Fishan looks glamorous on brother’s wedding

Showbiz A-lister Dur-e-Fishan Saleem stole the show with her desi glam look for her brother’s pre-wedding festivities. Taking to her Instagram handle in the wee hours of Monday, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem treated her 6.3 million followers with some stunning new pictures of her, from what appears to be an at-home Mayun celebration for her brother.

“Bhai ki shadi (brother’s wedding) and overdressed sister in her glory,” she wrote in the caption of the eight-picture gallery, which sees the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star dressed in a mustard-hued ensemble, comprising of a multi-coloured gharara and a solid embellished short shirt and dupatta, by Pakistani designer duo Nickie Nina.

She kept the styling rather simple with minimal makeup and front-braided hair, while her bright pink bangles added just the right amount of colour pop to the look.

The now-viral post was loved by millions of her followers on Gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments. Notably, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment, with her consistently stellar performances, while she also enjoys a massive fan following in the digital sphere. On the acting front, Saleem last swept acclaim for her performance in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, co-starring A-list actor Mikaal Zulfiqar.