Saba Qamar likens her life to an Imtiaz Ali film

A-list actor Saba Qamar Zaman believes her life has an ‘incomplete’ story like an Imtiaz Ali film but she has made peace with it.

Speaking at this year’s ‘Jashn-e-Rekhta’ – the Urdu literary festival – in Dubai’s Zabeel Park, over the weekend, Saba Qamar spoke about the incompleteness of her life and believed that it adds its own flavour and joy.

She said, “My life is like an Imtiaz Ali film an incomplete soul.”

“And I believe that the incompleteness of life has its own joy. The incompleteness of matters and stories has its own different charm,” she added. “Getting everything in life that your heart desires for, actually, kills those desires.”

“So I believe that there is joy in pain. If there is a pain in life, it is fun,” maintained the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor.

Notably, her statement came days after Qamar revealed that she is on a much-needed step back from social media to ‘heal and recharge’.

“I know I haven’t been posting much or making stories lately, and I really appreciate you all checking in,” she wrote on Instagram and shared, “Sometimes in life, you just need to take a step back, be quiet for a bit, and give yourself some time to heal and recharge. That’s all it is,” she clarified. “I’m okay, so please don’t worry about me.”

“I promise this is just a little pause, not the end of anything. I’ll be back soon, full of energy and positivity,” she had assured.