Rakesh Roshan comments on Salman Khan’s absence from docuseries

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to Bollywood star Salman Khan’s absence from the Netflix docuseries about his family. The docuseries, titled ‘The Roshans’ chronicles the Roshan family’s legacy and their impact on the film’s industry. While Shah Rukh Khan, who featured in Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Karan Arjun,’ appeared in the Netflix documentary, several fans mentioned the absence of his costar Salman Khan. Now, the filmmaker has addressed the speculations about the ‘Wanted’ star’s absence from the docuseries. In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Rakesh Roshan revealed that Salman Khan would give dates and cancel the filming at the last moment. “I did call him up but he was stuck in his own problems and that’s why he couldn’t make it,” Rakesh Roshan said. Without mentioning the death threats the Bollywood superstar received from Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the filmmaker said that Khan could not make it as he was going through his own issues.