Mamta recalls Shahrukh and Salman’s prank on ‘Karan Arjun’ sets

Former Bollywood star turned Hindu monk Mamta Kulkarni recalled being pranked by her co-stars, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, on the sets of ‘Karan Arjun’.

During her recent chat show appearance, Mamta Kulkarni, who has been a part of several commercially successful films in her decade-long Bollywood career, including Salman and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Karan Arjun’, remembered a fun incident from the shoot when both superstars pulled a prank on her.

“So we were supposed to perform together on a song, but a night before, the film’s choreographer Chinni Prakash called me – and I saw them both leaving from his room at the same time and they both laughed looking at me,” Kulkarni began to recall. “So Chinni Prakash called me and he told me that the song to be shot the very next morning, I have to perform alone.”

She continued, “The next day when we started shooting, I gave a shot and it was approved in the first go and when I saw them both, they were looking at me, again laughing in the same way. I controlled myself and did not respond at all.”

“For the next shot, they started to perform among a huge crowd of 5000 people and couldn’t get that step right for the sake of their lives. This continued for almost 25 retakes before Rakesh [Roshan] sir called for pack up and they ran to the choreographer again,” she explained. “I tried to join in because I knew that if not, I would be left alone to perform the remaining steps as well.”

However, Kulkarni revealed that she was not allowed to join the discussion as the ‘Tiger 3’ star shut the door on her.

Besides Mamta Kulkarni with the biggest Bollywood superstars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Karan Arjun’ starred Raakhee and Kajol. Considered a cult entertainer, the title emerged as an all-time blockbuster upon release and also received positive reviews from critics.