‘Khwabeeda’ drops with enormous record

Farhan Saeed, known for his soulful voice and countless hit songs, has just released his latest single, Khwabeeda, featuring Kinza Hashmi.

Directed by Adil Sheikh, with music produced by Anmol Daniel and composed by Nirmaan, the song blends emotion and melody in a way that instantly resonates with listeners.

Shot across the border in a beautiful, scenic location, the music video adds a dreamlike quality, capturing the song’s essence with stunning visuals and a cinematic feel. Announcing the release on Instagram, Farhan described Khwabeeda as “the dreamiest melody,” and fans are already loving its soothing vibe, mesmerizing backdrop and the on-screen chemistry between Farhan and Kinza.

Farhan Saeed has been a staple in the Pakistani music industry for years, starting his journey as the lead vocalist of Jal before embarking on a successful solo career. With chart-topping hits like Sajni, Roiyaan, and Thori Der, he has cemented his place as one of the most beloved voices in South Asia. His ability to blend deep emotions with melodious compositions continues to win hearts worldwide.

Khwabeeda is already gaining attention across streaming platforms, proving once again why Farhan remains a powerhouse in the industry.