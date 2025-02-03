Ashneer Grover slams Salman Khan over ‘Bigg Boss’ roast

Indian businessman and former judge of ‘Shark Tank India’, Ashneer Grover slammed Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, for creating unnecessary ‘drama’ during the former’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ outing.

Months after his appearance on Salman Khan-hosted reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’, Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of the Indian fintech company ‘Bharat Pe’, has now called out the Bollywood celebrity and accused him of creating drama, by grilling him on the show. Addressing the brutal confrontation of Khan, Grover said during his interaction with students of NIT Kurukshetra, “Faltu ka panga leke apna competition khada kiya usne. Main toh shanti se gaya tha jab mereko bulaya (He unnecessarily created competition by picking a fight. I went peacefully when I was called).”

“Ab drama create karna ke liye aap kisiko bol do, arey main toh aapse mila hi nahi. I don’t even know your name. Abey naam nahi jaanta toh bulaaya kyun tha ( Now, to create drama, you say you never even met me? I don’t even know your name. If you didn’t know my name, why did you call me)?” he questioned the ‘Tiger 3′ star.

“Aur ek baat main bata deta hun. Tum agar meri company ke brand ambassador the toh aisa nahi ho sakta ki tum merese bina mile brand ambassador ban gaye. Mai bhi kamino ki tarah hi company chalata tha(And let me tell you one more thing. If you were the brand ambassador of my company, it wouldn’t have been possible for you to become the brand ambassador without meeting me. I ran my company like a ruthless person),” he further claimed. “Everything had to go through me.”

For the unversed, Khan’s confrontation with Grover on’Bigg Boss’ followed his previous comments, claiming that he denied the opportunity of being pictured with the Bollywood star.