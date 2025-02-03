‘Ghajini 2’ on the horizon? Aamir Khan’s surprise comment sparks rumours

Speculation about a Ghajini sequel has been reignited after producer Allu Aravind dropped a major hint along with Aamir Khan at the Hindi trailer launch of Thandel in Mumbai.

During the event, attended by Aamir Khan, Aravind expressed his desire to collaborate with the superstar on a large-scale project, saying, “I want to make a 1000 crore film with him.”

Aamir Khan responded, “Definitely, sir!” before Aravind added, “Maybe Ghajini 2!” This brief exchange has sparked renewed interest among fans, wondering if a Ghajini sequel is in the works.

Aamir Khan himself addressed the speculation, acknowledging the ongoing rumors and said, “Sir, a lot on the net is going around Ghajini 2.”

Aravind, laughing at the buzz, responded, “People started writing about it.” Although no official confirmation has been made, this conversation has certainly gotten fans excited about the possibility of Ghajini returning to the big screen.

Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss, was a massive hit in 2008. The film, a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name, starred Aamir Khan, Asin, and Jiah Khan. It broke records, becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, with a domestic collection of Rs 114 crore. The film also stood out for being one of the rare Bollywood films named after its villain’s character. Aamir’s portrayal of Sanjay Singhania remains one of his most iconic roles to date, even though he did not win any awards for it.

Meanwhile, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is set to release on February 7, 2025, and will also be dubbed in Hindi. The film will clash at the box office with Loveyapa, which stars Aamir Khan’s son.

When asked about the competition, Aamir Khan diplomatically responded, “Everyone’s film should work at the box office.” It remains to be seen if Thandel affects the performance of Loveyapa at the box office.