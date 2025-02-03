Veer Pahariya recalls childhood Bollywood obsession

Up-and-coming Bollywood star Veer Pahariya threw it back to his childhood obsession with Indian movies, sharing an old video of him, recreating superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dard-e-Disco’, from ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Rising Bollywood star Veer Pahariya, who made his debut very recently with Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’, shared a video from his teenage years, when he got inspired by SRK’s fit physique in ‘Dard-e-Disco’, and decided to get himself those similar six-pack abs to recreate the entire song.

As Pahariya celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, February 1, the one-film-old actor turned to his Instagram handle with a 17-year-old clip of his Bollywood-obsessed self, shaking a leg to ‘Dard-e-Disco’. In the caption, he revealed, “I had watched all the videos on the making of #dardedisco – learned the steps, got onto a diet for the six-pack, organized the lights, fans, leaves, props, costumes and dancers and shot it on a Sony Handycam with the cassette in 1 take because I didn’t know how to edit.”

Pahariya also disclosed, “My family had no idea as I didn’t take any money and everything was done with full jugaad. For the last shot with the fire sequence – the room was lit up and we used deodorant to enhance it.”

Concluding the note, he termed his antics as ‘fanaticism of another level’. Notably, ‘Dard-e-Disco’, sung by eminent singer Sukhwinder Singh, was one of the most hit tracks of filmmaker Farah Khan’s romantic fantasy film ‘Om Shanti Om’, which marked the Bollywood debut of female superstar Deepika Padukone, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The title opened to positive reviews from critics and was a major blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with the recently released ‘Sky Force’, co-starring Akshay Kumar, along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The war drama is directed by debutante filmmakers Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.