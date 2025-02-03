Rakhi Sawant confirms third marriage in Pakistan

Days after Pakistani actor Dodi Khan refused to marry her, Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant has now confirmed that she is still set to tie the knot in Pakistan.

Speaking to an Indian journalist recently, India’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant confirmed, “My wedding will take place in Pakistan, whereas, a reception will be held in India, followed by a Switzerland honeymoon.”

“Hania is an absolute sweetheart. She is like a sister to me and will be coming to my wedding,” Sawant asserted.

Notably, this came days after actor Dodi Khan, who had proposed to the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor for a third marriage, refused to marry her. “Rakhi ji, you are my very good friend, and will always be but you cannot be my bride,” he said earlier this week. “I think that this is not acceptable to people because of the number of messages and the criticism that I have received, I cannot tolerate it.”

However, he assured Sawant that she ‘will become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan’. “I will get you married in this country and to one of my Pakistani brothers,” Khan vowed.

When the interviewer asked about her groom-to-be, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum revealed, “My groom would be either Dodi Khan or one of his brothers. But one thing is sure, I will become Pakistan’s daughter-in-law. Do whatever anyone possibly can.”

“I don’t have to convince Dodi, he is ready to marry me but is only scared of all the criticism coming his way. However, he is soon coming to Dubai to meet me for Valentine’s, so we’ll talk it out then,” she claimed further.

It is worth noting here that Sawant had been married twice previously.

She was married to Ritesh Raj Singh, with whom she participated in ‘Biss Boss 15’, for her third stint in the reality show. However, they parted ways soon after the show ended in February 2022. She then tied the knot with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani later the same year.