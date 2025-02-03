Are Hania’s dimples fake? Famous dermatologist reveals

Pakistani showbiz industry actor Hania Amir is well-known for her facial features especially dimple on her cheek. Nobody knows whether that is natural or a fabricated one courtesy plastic surgery. A famous dermatologist, Dr Areej Khalid, has made startling revelations in this regard. She appeared in a morning show recently where she talked at length about the prevalent culture of plastic surgery among the Pakistani actors. She, of course, talked about the plastic surgery on Hania Amir’s face as well. She said the dimple on Hania’s cheek is due to plastic surgery. Moreover, the doctor claimed Hania also underwent through nose and lips surgery. Also, the actor, doctor added, has also brought about a few changes in her cheeks and eyebrows. Notwithstanding these medical stunts, the doctor said Hania has a fair colour and she is a beautiful actor.