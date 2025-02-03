Government aims for 30% electric vehicles by 2030

Pakistan has introduced new rules and regulations to promote electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and the wider EV industry, with support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), officials said on Sunday. The government aims to have 30% of the country’s vehicles running on electric power by 2030, a move expected to boost infrastructure development, including EV manufacturing, motorcycle production, and charging networks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a 44% reduction in electricity rates for EV charging stations, a measure intended to encourage investment in the sector.

Additionally, the government has introduced a fifteen-day fast-track registration process for charging stations, which is expected to attract both domestic and foreign investors. As part of a broader initiative, Pakistan plans to convert ten million motorcycles to electric, a shift that could save the country $6 billion annually by reducing fuel imports.

Officials say EV adoption will also strengthen the local manufacturing industry while cutting carbon emissions and improving environmental conditions.

The establishment of EV infrastructure marks a significant step in Pakistan’s clean energy transition, with policymakers banking on long-term economic and environmental benefits.