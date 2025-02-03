India beat South Africa to clinch back-to-back U19 World Cup titles

India sealed the U19 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup title by beating South Africa by nine wickets at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Indian women secured the win in 11.2 overs, chasing down the target of 83 set by the junior Proteas women and defending their ICC Women’s Under T20 crown.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. India got an early breakthrough as Parunika Sisodia dismissed opener Simone Lourens for a duck.

Shabnam contributed the second breakthrough, taking the wicket of the dangerous Jemma Botha to reduce South Africa to 20 for two at the end of the fourth over.

Aayushi Sharma grabbed the third wicket, bowling out Diara Ramlakan, further reducing South Africa to 29 for three at the end of the powerplay.

South Africa were in a precarious position at the halfway mark, struggling at 33 for three.

The South African skipper had to depart after she tried to release some pressure with a big shot, but the ball instead went straight into the hands of Trisha Gongadi at long-off. Gongadi would go on to be named as the Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

With four overs to go, South Africa were 58 for five. Fay Cowling and Mieke van Voorst set up a small partnership and looked to carry South Africa to a formidable total, but it was not to be.

This partnership was broken by Gongadi and South Africa failed to recover, further slumping to 82 all out.

India got off to a fantastic start, reaching 18 runs without losing a wicket in the first two overs. Their strong momentum continued, soaring to 36 without loss after four overs in their run chase.

South African captain Kayla Reyneke made the first breakthrough, claiming the crucial wicket of Kamalini. India were at 44 for one at the end of the powerplay.

India continued with the flow of runs, reaching 65 for one at the end of the ninth over, with Gongadi batting at 38*.a

