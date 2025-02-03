Injuries after football ‘ultras’ ambush rivals’ train in Italy

Hard-core Udinese fans stopped a train carrying rivals from Venice on Saturday in an ambush that caused several injuries after a match between the two Italian clubs, reports said Sunday.

The AGI news agency reported that six people were injured and 11 arrested after the Saturday evening clashes near Basiliano station, not far from Udine, while La Gazetta dello Sport daily put the injured at 11, with eight arrests.

Udine police were unable to confirm any details when contacted by AFP.

According the reports, around 50 masked Udinese “ultras” went onto the track and launched smoke bombs to stop the train carrying Venice supporters back home after the Serie A match, which Udinese won 3-2.

They threw stones at the train, carrying 300 Venezia supporters as well as other passengers, and then hit rivals who descended onto the platform with sticks and batons.

Police intervened, including with a helicopter, and quickly put an end to the fighting.

Among the injured, two were hospitalised, but they are not in a life-threatening condition, the reports said.

The match had been highlighted as high risk after violence erupted when the teams met in Venice on October 30, when Udinese fans were attacked near the train station before they returned home.

According to the Italian press, the Udinese hooligans this weekend were backed by ultras from the Austrian club Salzburg, with whom they have links.