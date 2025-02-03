Kolo Muani double helps Juve to Empoli win, Inter set for key Milan derby

France striker Kolo Muani struck twice in three minutes in the second half, with Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao netting late on with Empoli down to 10 men, as Juve bounced back from going behind early and moved into Italy’s Champions League positions.

Lazio are a point behind Juve and will reclaim fourth place if they win at struggling Cagliari on Monday night.

“The players deserved to win, they played with courage and as a team. They took on responsibility on the pitch,” said Motta to DAZN.

“It’s a strong, united group of players that’s moving forward. Let’s look ahead to the next match.”

Thiago Motta’s inconsistent side had been showered with boos and whistles after going in at half-time trailing to a fourth-minute header from old boy Mattia De Sciglio.

But Kolo Muani, who opened his Juve account on his debut in last weekend’s defeat at league leaders Napoli, levelled the scores in the 61st minute when he brushed past Saba Goglichidze and confidently finished from close range.

The 26-year-old then put the hosts in front in fortuitous fashion three minutes later when he diverted Timothy Weah’s wayward distance effort past the despairing grasp of Devis Vasquez.

Empoli went down to 10 when Youssef Maleh was sent off with six minutes remaining after picking up two bookings, the second for a wild challenge on Nicolas Gonzalez.

And Vlahovic, who was dropped for Kolo Muani and is tipped to leave Juve in the summer, lashed in his first goal since mid-December in the 90th minute before Conceicao rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Sunday’s display was far from convincing however and met with muted celebrations at the final whistle as Empoli are a point and place above the relegation zone and have now collected two points from their last eight matches.

Later Inter can pile pressure on Napoli when they take on a Milan team in disarray, with Simone Inzaghi’s in-form side looking for a first derby win of the season at the third attempt.

A win at a packed San Siro, which will be missing some of its colour due to a police ban on pre-match fan displays, would move Inter level on 53 points with Napoli who are at fierce rivals Roma in the day’s late fixture.