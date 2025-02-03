Daily Times




Japan defeat Britain to reach 2nd round of Davis Cup qualifiers

Agencies

Yoshihito Nishioka and Kei Nishikori won their reverse singles matches as Japan came from behind to beat Britain 3-2 in the first round of the Davis Cup team tennis qualifiers Saturday.

After Nishioka’s 6-3, 7-6(0) win over Jacob Fearnley evened the tie at two matches apiece, former world No. 4 Nishikori defeated Billy Harris 6-2, 6-3 at Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. Nishikori, currently ranked 70th, broke early in both sets and never gave up the advantage against his 129th-ranked opponent.

“I was able to play well today,” said Nishikori, who lost to Fearnley the previous day. “I’m so glad we joined forces to win this tie. It’s a big win for us. There’s a huge difference between a win and loss after a close contest.”

Japan will play its second-round tie in September to compete for a spot in the finals.

On Friday, Japan and Britain split the first two singles matches. Britain led 2-1 when Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski defeated Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 7-6(4), 7-6(3) in the doubles earlier Saturday.

