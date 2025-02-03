Japan defeat Britain to reach 2nd round of Davis Cup qualifiers

Yoshihito Nishioka and Kei Nishikori won their reverse singles matches as Japan came from behind to beat Britain 3-2 in the first round of the Davis Cup team tennis qualifiers Saturday.

After Nishioka’s 6-3, 7-6(0) win over Jacob Fearnley evened the tie at two matches apiece, former world No. 4 Nishikori defeated Billy Harris 6-2, 6-3 at Bourbon Beans Dome in Miki, Hyogo Prefecture. Nishikori, currently ranked 70th, broke early in both sets and never gave up the advantage against his 129th-ranked opponent.

“I was able to play well today,” said Nishikori, who lost to Fearnley the previous day. “I’m so glad we joined forces to win this tie. It’s a big win for us. There’s a huge difference between a win and loss after a close contest.”

Japan will play its second-round tie in September to compete for a spot in the finals.

On Friday, Japan and Britain split the first two singles matches. Britain led 2-1 when Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski defeated Yosuke Watanuki and Takeru Yuzuki 7-6(4), 7-6(3) in the doubles earlier Saturday.