20th TDCP Cholistan desert rally from 11th

The 20th Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) International Cholistan Desert rally and culture festival 2025 would start from February 11. Regional Manager TDCP Bahawalpur Naeem Iqbal informed APP here on Sunday that the registration of racers for the rally was in progress. He said that national and international racers from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, the UAE and other countries would be participated in the rally. He said that the registration process would continue by February 10. Over 150 racers would participate in the desert rally while a 576 kilometers long track in two districts, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, has been prepared this year. He said that the dirt bike and truck race would also be introduced for the first time in the rally. The inauguration ceremony would be held on February 11 in Bahawalpur while registration/ technical inspection /med exam and drivers conference will be held on Feb 12. The qualifying round of all categories would be held on Feb 13, Ist round prepared men & women race on Feb 14 while stock men & women category race, cultural night and fireworks would be held on February 15. The 2nd round of prepared men & women race category, dirt bike and quad race, truck race and prize distribution ceremony would be held on February 16.