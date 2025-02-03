Mispriorities

“The Balochistan government has not allocated funds for the malnutrition programme and it completely depends on the donors’ funding since 2014,” lamented the provincial head of the Nutrition Directorate, his statement encapsulating a profound failure in governance, particularly in a province where malnutrition continues to devastate the lives of our most vulnerable populations.

Statistics paint a grim picture: nearly one-third of all children in Pakistan are underweight, 44 per cent are stunted, 15 per cent are wasted, and about 50 per cent suffer from anaemia. These rates have hardly changed in the last two decades. The consequences of these conditions are dire and often irreversible, impacting both the physical and cognitive development of the very children we rely on for a better tomorrow.

While the government struggles to justify its expenditures, we must ask: how can it account for spending that fails to address this catastrophic health crisis?

The correlation between nutrition and productivity is well-documented; a malnourished childhood inevitably leads to an unproductive adulthood, hampering economic growth and stagnating progress in our society. Neglecting nutrition goes beyond fiscal oversight as it is a policy failure with far-reaching implications. Those in power must recognise that their inaction jeopardises the very fabric of our society and that the health of our children is a sacred responsibility. The silence from health officials in light of this unfolding crisis suggests an equally troubling apathy that should stir outrage among us all.

Immediate funding and support for the Mother-Child Nutrition Plan should become a non-negotiable priority for the Balochistan government. UNICEF and other donors are concerned about the potential loss of an entire generation. The primary factor contributing to maternal and child under-nutrition is widespread poverty and food insecurity. As families struggle to provide enough food for their children, it is crucial for our authorities to consider investing in our shared future. Our children cannot be relegated to an afterthought. *