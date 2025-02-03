Aimal Wali says he will hold rally in Kurram at any cost

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP believes in the politics of non-violence. Addressing a rally in Charsadda to mark the death anniversary of Bacha Khan and Wali Khan, he said that ANP was kept out of power for 12 years. “More than 600 workers of ANP were martyred in 1948 at Babra. We are proud of our workers,” he said. He said that the MPAs and MNAs of PTI are not in contact with the people. According to Aimal Wali Khan, the mandate of ANP was stolen three times from Charsadda. “The PTI founder talks about probe in nine constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We want thorough probe of all the constituencies of KP,” he added. He added that if their mandate is stolen again in the next election, it will be impossible for Pakistan to move forward. “I’ll hold rally in Kurram at any cost,” vowed ANP president.