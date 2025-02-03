Establishment Division issues gazette notification for transfer of three judges to IHC

The Gazette notification for the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been issued following approval from President Asif Ali Zardari. According to the Gazette notification issued by the Establishment Division, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar has been transferred from the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro has also been transferred to the Islamabad High Court. Furthermore, Justice Muhammad Asif has been transferred from the Balochistan High Court to the Islamabad High Court.