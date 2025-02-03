7 Palestinians injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

Seven Palestinians, including a child, have been injured in two Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, Anadolu reports citing a medical source. Witnesses said an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the coastal Al-Rashid Road, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The medical source said that five people were injured, including a child in critical condition. Two more Palestinians were injured when a drone hit a bulldozer in the Al-Faraheen area, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the source added. The attacks came hours after another Israeli drone fired two missiles near a cart travelling along the same road, but no injuries were reported.