WOW festival concludes with grand celebrations at Alhamra

The Women of the World (WOW) Festival Pakistan 2025, held at the iconic Alhamra Arts Center in Lahore, concluded on Sunday with a vibrant celebration of women’s achievements, resilience, and creativity.

This year’s festival, themed “Surkhab” (The Falcon), symbolized women’s soaring spirit, strength, and ability to rise above challenges. The two-day event, organized by the British Council Pakistan in collaboration with the WOW Foundation and Alhamra Arts Council, brought together over 100 delegates, including activists, artists, writers, and thought leaders from across the globe.

The WOW Festival is a global movement that celebrates the achievements of women and girls while addressing their challenges. Jude Kelly founded the festival in the UK and has since expanded to various cities worldwide, including Lahore, Pakistan. The WOW Festival, first held in Lahore in 2018, promoted gender equality and empowered women through discussions, performances, and workshops.

The festival, a hallmark of cultural and social discourse in Pakistan, was a melting pot of art, literature, film, workshops, panel discussions, and performances. The Alhamra Arts Center, with its rich cultural ambiance, was transformed into a hub of creativity and empowerment, attracting thousands of attendees who participated in diverse activities.

This year’s theme, “Surkhab,” was a fitting tribute to women’s resilience and strength. The falcon, known for its grace and power, was a metaphor for women’s ability to soar above societal constraints and achieve greatness. The festival celebrated this spirit through various artistic expressions, including a public mural by Summaiya Jillani titled Tasweere-Zana, which adorned the walls of Alhamra, and the Zal: Reel Identity exhibition by Aiman Amin, which explored the intersection of identity and art.