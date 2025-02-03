PM visits NA speaker’s residence to condole death of his sister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s residence to condole his sister’s demise. The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, a Prime Minister Office news release said. The prime minister offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for the exaltation of the ranks of the deceased in the hereafter as well as patience and strength for the bereaved family to bear her irreparable loss.