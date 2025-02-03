Sindh Human Rights Dept marks Social Justice Day

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Sindh, for Human Rights Rajvir Singh Sodha has said that Sindh Government is taking serious measures to promote and protect human rights in Province and reaffirmed that ensuring justice and safeguarding citizens’ rights remain a top priority. A human rights awareness walk was organized by the Human Rights Department, Government of Sindh, to mark Social Justice Day. The event was led by Minister Rajvir Singh Sodha, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Sindh, for Human Rights, who reaffirmed that the campaign would extend beyond a single event, with similar initiatives planned across Sindh. He emphasized the importance of conducting awareness sessions in schools, colleges, and public spaces to educate communities on their rights and responsibilities. The Secretary, Human Rights Department, Ms. Tahseen Fatima, stated that the initiative was a significant step toward promoting and safeguarding human rights. She encouraged individuals to report any violations and assured full government support through the provision of free legal aid services available to all citizens in the province by the Department.

The walk brought together individuals from various sectors, including Deputy Commissioner Malir, Mr. Saleemullah Unar, Wing Commander, Mr. Afzal Bhatti, SSP (Gender, Crime & Human Rights Cell), Ms. Shehla Qureshi, Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission, Mr. Iqbal Detho, SHO Kalim, DS Mr Nazeer Khaskehli, Communication Specialist TIC, Ms. Kiran Zubair and Lajwanti, SODev, Mr Asique Abro, SOGA, Mr. Saeed Soomro, Research Assistant, Ms. Nazia Naz, Representative 1122 Health Department, DEO, TEO and others. A large number of teachers from Allama Iqbal College, District Malir, students from government schools and colleges, civil society members, and university students also actively participated.

With the slogan “Haq Ki Awaz Sab Ke Sath” echoing throughout, the walk emphasized the state’s responsibility to ensure fundamental rights for all. It was not just an awareness effort but also a call to action, encouraging people to advocate for their rights. Speaking to the media, senior officials from the Deputy Commission Office, Police Department and Human Rights Department reiterated their commitment to upholding human rights and implementing measures to address violations. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with students carrying banners and placards to spread the message of social justice. Civil society members welcomed the initiative, recognizing it as a positive step toward strengthening human rights awareness. Various speeches and demonstrations highlighted the importance of standing up for one’s rights and ensuring justice for all.

Concluding the event, Minister Rajvir Singh Sodha assured that the Sindh Government is taking serious measures to promote and protect human rights in Province. He reaffirmed that ensuring justice and safeguarding citizens’ rights remain a top priority. He also announced plans to continue the campaign by arranging special lectures in schools and colleges to educate young people about their rights. Additionally, the initiative will be expanded to rural areas to ensure broader outreach and awareness.