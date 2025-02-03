Romina highlights wetlands’ role in biodiversity, climate mitigation

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has called for urgent action to safeguard the world’s wetlands, emphasizing their significant role in environmental preservation, biodiversity, and combating impacts of climate change.

In her message on World Wetland Day being observed under the theme “protecting wetlands for our common future”, Romina Khurshid highlighted the indispensable role wetlands play in ensuring environmental sustainability, supporting biodiversity, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

She called for strengthened global and national efforts to safeguard these vital ecosystems.

The United Nations has designated February 2 as World Wetland Day to commemorate the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971.

As part of Pakistan’s commitment to the Ramsar Convention, the country has designated 19 wetlands of international importance, including the famous Keenjhar Lake, Rann of Kutch, and the Haleji Lake, which support a wide variety of wildlife, especially for around 2 million migratory birds from countries in Central Asia, Siberia, and northern parts of Europe.

PM’s aide stated that although the country contributes only 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, has been ranked as the 5th most climate-vulnerable nation. This stark disparity highlights the country’s heightened risk to the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather events, floods, droughts, and rising temperatures, which pose significant threats to its population, economy, and place additional pressure on its wetland resources.

She stated that climate change has exacerbated the challenges faced by wetlands in Pakistan. Rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and increasing sea levels are causing wetlands to shrink disrupting the delicate balance of these ecosystems.

She emphasized that wetlands act as natural buffers against floods and function as carbon sinks, absorbing significant amounts of carbon dioxide which helps mitigating the effects of global warming.

Romina Khurshid Alam reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting these vital ecosystems by strengthening environmental policies, promoting sustainable water management, and working closely with local communities to ensure that wetlands are preserved for future generations.

“Pakistan has shown resilience in the face of climate change, and our government is continuously taking steps to address environmental degradation. Wetlands, especially in regions like the Indus Delta, play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance and supporting livelihoods,” she said.

To enhance awareness about the importance of wetlands, Alam called on all segments of society including government, private, civil society, and individuals to engage actively in conservation green initiatives. This involves reducing pollution, expanding green spaces, and educating local communities about the benefits of preserving healthy wetland ecosystems.

“As we observe World Wetland Day, it is essential that we commit taking action not just today but every day to safeguard the wetlands and the countless species that depend on them,” she noted. “By collaborating, we can preserve these precious resources and build a sustainable future of environment”.