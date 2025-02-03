Multan safe city project to be operational in March

In a major development for public safety, the Multan Safe City project is set to become operational in the first week of March, significantly enhancing the city’s security infrastructure through advanced surveillance technology.

According to Regional Police Officer Multan (RPO) Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry the project has entered its final phase with the installation of 400 to 500 high-resolution CCTV cameras at key locations across the city. The cameras will provide real time monitoring for Muharram processions, cricket matches, criminal activities, and other public events ensuring swift law enforcement response and improved public safety.