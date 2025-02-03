PTCL and MTronic set to redefine lifestyles by automating homes with cutting-edge IoT solutions

Islamabad – February 3, 2025: Country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), and smart home solutions provider, MTronic have entered into a strategic partnership to revolutionize living through cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The collaboration aims to redefine lifestyles with a range of affordable, seamless, and user-friendly home technologies that deliver unprecedented convenience, home management, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Amad Khan, Vice President of Products and Segments, PTCL, and Waqas Khalil, CBO of MTronic, signed the agreement in Islamabad in the presence of senior officials on both sides. The partnership aims to foster innovation and digital transformation in the country and encourage the adoption of IoT solutions for smart living.

PTCL’s extensive customer base and robust digital infrastructure, combined with MTronic’s state-of-the-art IoT devices, ranging from smart sensors to automated lighting and thermostats, ensure nationwide access to cutting-edge living solutions. PTCL customers will enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 30%, making these lifestyle upgrades more accessible. Through PTCL’s user-friendly portal, customers can seamlessly explore and purchase these solutions, while MTronic handles end-to-end delivery, installation, and after-sales service. These smart devices powered by PTCL’s robust fiber internet will provide seamless, reliable and hassle-free experience for customers.

Commenting on the development, Amad Khan, Vice President of Products and Segments, PTCL said, “PTCL is a key proponent of digital innovation and transformation in the country. By collaborating with MTronic, we are bringing the latest in smart home technology to our customers, making modern, connected living a reality. PTCL’s extensive network and commitment to innovation ensures that we are at the forefront of the IoT revolution in the country.”

Waqas Khalil, CBO, remarked, “Our collaboration with PTCL is driven by a shared vision to enhance lifestyles through innovative smart home solutions. With PTCL’s market presence and our expertise in IoT technologies, we are confident in delivering exceptional value and convenience to our shared customers. Together, we aim to redefine what it means to live in a digitally connected home.”

The forward-looking initiative offers unlimited possibilities in smart home management and digital living. PTCL and MTronic will carry forward this collaboration to usher further ease and enablement to their shared customer base.