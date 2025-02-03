PTI announces it will not obstruct the Champions Trophy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has assured that the party will not stage any protests that could disrupt the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Speaking on a private TV program, Raja dismissed speculation, stating, “We will not disrupt the Champions Trophy; we have no such intention.”

Addressing talks with the government, he emphasized PTI’s push for transparency, demanding the formation of a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26. However, he accused the government of lacking interest in uncovering the truth.

Raja further criticized the current system, alleging it operates through intimidation and coercion. He reaffirmed PTI’s commitment to advocating for justice, stating, “They want to suppress our voice through coercion, but we will continue to speak the truth.”

He also announced that PTI will hold a public rally in Swabi on February 8 to protest alleged injustices against the party. However, he reiterated that PTI has no plans to interfere with the Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan next month.