Power companies request Nepra’s approval to pass on Rs52bn relief to consumers

Power distribution companies have submitted requests to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to pass on relief exceeding Rs52 billion to consumers through the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

According to Nepra, applications have been received for a total reduction of Rs52.12 billion under the second-quarter adjustment of the current fiscal year.

The proposed adjustments include a Rs50.66 billion cut in capacity charges and a Rs2.66 billion reduction in transmission and distribution losses. However, an additional Rs2.69 billion has been requested under operations and maintenance costs.

The adjustment for October-December 2024 will also apply to K-Electric consumers. Nepra is set to hold a hearing on February 12, and its decision will impact consumers nationwide, including those in Karachi.

Nepra sources stated that it is too early to determine the exact per-unit reduction in electricity rates before the hearing.

It is worth noting that the government had previously decommissioned five independent power producers (IPPs) with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts following negotiations.

The anticipated relief of over Rs52 billion is largely attributed to the closure of these IPPs.