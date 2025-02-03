Lawyer found murdered in Peshawar’s Shalimar Colony

The body of an advocate, murdered by unknown assailants was found in a flat in Shalimar Colony here Sunday. According to initial police reports, a body was found in a flat located in Badhu Samar Bagh, within the jurisdiction of Shahpur Police Station. No identification documents were found with the deceased. Upon arriving at the scene, the police immediately shifted the body to the hospital for autopsy. To identify the victim, the police used social media and local sources. The deceased was later identified as Advocate Ahmad Nasir Tanoli, son of Hassan Tanoli, a resident of Mansehra. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation from multiple angles to track down those involved in the crime.