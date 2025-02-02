PCB declares Gaddafi Stadium’s upgrade as World record for completion time

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has hailed the rapid upgrade of Gaddafi Stadium as a unique record in the world of cricket.

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, visited the stadium early in the morning, where he inspected the finishing work on various floors and hospitality boxes, ensuring the quality of the railings placed in front of the boxes.

Naqvi directed that the finishing work be completed swiftly while maintaining high standards. He further stated that the stadium’s completion is imminent, with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif set to inaugurate it on February 7.

Naqvi added that spectators attending the Champions Trophy matches will be able to enjoy the newly upgraded facilities of the stadium.

The PCB has officially recognized the 99% completion of Gaddafi Stadium in just 110 days as a world record in cricket.

After the renovation, the stadium will now accommodate an additional 10,000 spectators, bringing the total seating capacity to 34,000, allowing more fans to enjoy the matches live.

On the other hand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, announced that the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be inaugurated in the first week of February, ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

He praised the construction workers for their efforts and invited them to watch the first match of the tri-nation ODI series on February 8.

The Gaddafi Stadium will host four matches during the Champions Trophy, including the second semi-final on March 5. If India doesn’t qualify for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 9.

Additionally, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy trophy has returned to Pakistan after completing its world tour and will be displayed in major cities, including Lahore, until February 15.

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will run from February 19 to March 9 across three venues in Pakistan and Dubai.