Victor Wembanyama amassed 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a rousing 144-118 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Friday to snap a four-game home losing streak.Wembanyama didn’t flinch when going toe-to-toe with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, standing his ground when Antetokounmpo tried to get physical with him on a handful of occasions in the fourth quarter.